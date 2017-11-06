Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones lead Lions to 30-17 win over Packers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on November 6, 2017, 11:29 PM EST
The Detroit Lions had lost 24 straight times at Lambeau Field from 1992-2015 before a 18-16 win two years ago finally snapped the streak.

The Lions have now won two of the last three meetings in Green Bay as Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones in a 30-17 victory on Monday night. Detroit didn’t punt once the entire night as the Lions moved freely up and down the field throughout the contest.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the lineup, the Packers offense struggled to move the ball with Brett Hundley under center. Hundley scored the first touchdown of the night for the Packers on a 1-yard run with 9:52 left in the game. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 182 yards on the night.

After a 15-play opening drive for Green Bay concluded with a blocked 38-yard Mason Crosby field goal attempt, the Lions marched to take the lead on their first possession of the game. Stafford hit Jones for a 25-yard score to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Matt Prater missed a 55-yard field goal that hit the crossbar but the Lions still managed to add to their lead before the half. Ameer Abdullah scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0. Crosby’s 35-yard field goal at the buzzer put the Packers on the board before halftime.

Prater converted field goals from 44 and 19 yards to extend the Lions’ lead to 20-3 early in the fourth quarter. Hundley’s touchdown closed the gap before Stafford and Jones connected on their second touchdown of the night – an 11-yard pass – to give Detroit a 27-10 cushion. After another Prater field goal, the Packers would score a touchdown on the final play of the night. A defensive penalty gave Green Bay a final play on an untimed down and Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run to set to the final score.

  1. Hapless Hundley strikes again.

    Amazing fan base you have leaving in the middle of the 3rd quarter.

    The best Green Bay can do is hope the Bears don’t overtake them.

    Packers also have to watch out for the Browns.

    LOL

  6. Losing this game was bad. Painful to watch. Because now it’ll be even harder to win the Super Bowl this season. Or another game.

  7. That’s why this team should be called the Green Bay Rodgers. They are nothing without him. The Packer fans should hope that TT finally gets his act together and starts fielding a decent group of guys to support Rodgers.

  8. Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, knows the refs don’t get paid for phantom penalties unless Rodgers is in the game.

    Not sure why the ref threw that flag at the end of the game. Maybe he didn’t get the memo.

  11. If anyone doubts that Rodgers might be as good as Brady, check out what happens when he’s not in the lineup. Without him, the team is embarrassing. Without Brady, they go 3-1. Difference? Coachig. Obviously Brady is one of the best ever, but he’s part of a QB-coach tandem that works. Rodgers endures GB’s coaching.

  13. Green Bay is a one trick pony. Aaron Rodgers is THAT good, that with the rest of the roster they might get 2 more wins. Probably gonna be a nail biter for the “fans” to watch the browns game. The same “fans” that left left shortly after halftime.

  15. If we win out, we’ll be all right. Aaron can return. We can win it all. We have nice restaurants. We have turkey. We have holes. We have beer. We have a traffic light. We have winter. See? We’ll be OK. Really we will.

  16. Aaron Rodgers does not play D……..

    No, however the D when left on the field for lack of offense productivity, then it is a big problem. The Green Bay defense is not built to play from behind. It’s built to not give up more than Rodgers can score..usually in the 30s…

  19. My buddy who is a packer fan got screwed. Paid 650 for two good seats to the saints game if he would have waited it looks like the seats would have been given to him.

  22. Wow my favorite part was the flag on the last play. Good idea to run one more goal line play so they can all bash their heads together one more time! I mean you would have thought the NFL was trying to backdoor cover with that call but they weren’t.

  23. As someone who cares about the quality of the NFL product, it warms my heart to see the Packers lose. I am no fan of Colin Kaepernick, but he is light years better than Hundley. The Packers’ indignant refusal to sign Kaepernick makes crystal clear that the Packers value their conservative bona fides more than they value winning.

  24. Now the Packer Backers realize how Detroit fans felt for the 50 years before we drafted Matthew Stanford. Without a quality QB, it is very hard to win a game in the NFL.

  26. Unfortunately, Ted Thompson is content with winning preseason championships but not real ones. He is the worst GM in professional sports and it’s finally starting to show! On top of that, McCarthy looks absolutely lost out there and is in way over his head. Plus, without Aaron, we have not one single elite talent to build around. This must be what Browns fans feel like.

  28. I do think that Untimed down rule needs adjusting in the off-season to account for when a team is down more than 8 points, automatically end it. I understand the reason for the rule, why it’s fair to enforce it, and why it has to be enacted in every instance to be equal to both sides, but I just think the application of that rule loses any appeal to the average viewer who sees a hapless Green Bay team down 20 points with no time on the clock with only enough time for one play. Which they will inevitably lose once that play is over.

    Wild idea: game can’t end in defensive penalty unless the game is already out of reach and one more play will make no difference. Fans have already walked out. Shocked nobody mentioned this.

  34. Let’s not forget that was Green Bay off a bye week.Basically two weeks for Mike Mccarthy to prrpare for Detroit.Tonights game should have been his statement game for how good a coach he is. #statementfail

