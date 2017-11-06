Matthew Stafford, Marvin Jones lead Lions to 30-17 win over Packers

Getty Images

The Detroit Lions had lost 24 straight times at Lambeau Field from 1992-2015 before a 18-16 win two years ago finally snapped the streak.

The Lions have now won two of the last three meetings in Green Bay as Matthew Stafford passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns to Marvin Jones in a 30-17 victory on Monday night. Detroit didn’t punt once the entire night as the Lions moved freely up and down the field throughout the contest.

With Aaron Rodgers out of the lineup, the Packers offense struggled to move the ball with Brett Hundley under center. Hundley scored the first touchdown of the night for the Packers on a 1-yard run with 9:52 left in the game. He completed 22 of 33 passes for 182 yards on the night.

After a 15-play opening drive for Green Bay concluded with a blocked 38-yard Mason Crosby field goal attempt, the Lions marched to take the lead on their first possession of the game. Stafford hit Jones for a 25-yard score to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Matt Prater missed a 55-yard field goal that hit the crossbar but the Lions still managed to add to their lead before the half. Ameer Abdullah scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 14-0. Crosby’s 35-yard field goal at the buzzer put the Packers on the board before halftime.

Prater converted field goals from 44 and 19 yards to extend the Lions’ lead to 20-3 early in the fourth quarter. Hundley’s touchdown closed the gap before Stafford and Jones connected on their second touchdown of the night – an 11-yard pass – to give Detroit a 27-10 cushion. After another Prater field goal, the Packers would score a touchdown on the final play of the night. A defensive penalty gave Green Bay a final play on an untimed down and Jamaal Williams scored on a 1-yard run to set to the final score.