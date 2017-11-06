Mike Evans: I was “unprofessional,” let emotions get best of me

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton was upset that Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans wasn’t ejected from Sunday’s game for hitting cornerback Marshon Lattimore from behind while Lattimore was responding to Jameis Winston coming off the bench to poke him in the back of the head.

Evans was given a personal foul for his run at Lattimore and will be subject to more discipline from the league despite the lack of a disqualification on Sunday. Evans didn’t do much to argue against such discipline when asked about his actions after the game.

“I let my emotions get the best of me,” Evans said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I thought [Lattimore] was picking a fight with my quarterback. It’s something I shouldn’t have done. It was very childish. I shouldn’t have done that. Unprofessional. … I want to play. I want to help my team. The league’s going to do what they’re going to do. I shouldn’t have done that. That was kind of malicious. I shouldn’t have hit him in his back like that. I should have just shoved him away, tried to break it up. I reacted too quick.”

Evans should find out early in the week if he’s facing a possible suspension so that there would be time for the appeals process to play out before the Bucs face the Jets next Sunday.