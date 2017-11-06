Mike Evans suspended one game for pushing Marshon Lattimore

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans should have been ejected yesterday. He wasn’t, but he was suspended today.

The NFL suspended Evans one game for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground on Sunday, touching off a skirmish in the Bucs’ loss to the Saints.

NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension and told Evans in a letter released by the NFL that his actions were unacceptable.

“You struck an unsuspecting opponent in the back, knocking him to the ground,” Runyan wrote. “Your conduct clearly did not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.

Evans apologized after the game and said he let his emotions get the best of him. He will have the right to appeal, although he indicated in his post-game comments that he understood discipline was coming and would accept it.

Assuming the suspension isn’t rescinded on appeal, Evans will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets and be eligible to return to the team a week from today.