Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

A pair of ex-Bills wideouts had big plays for the Rams on Sunday.

Dolphins S Reshad Jones discussed a poor outing on Sunday night.

Some Patriots awards for the first half of the season.

The Jets could be facing Ryan Fitzpatrick next Sunday.

The Ravens ran a lot more plays than the Titans in a 23-20 loss.

Said Bengals CB Adam Jones, “”I know we ain’t gonna win every game, but at a certain point it’s a reality check with the guys in the locker room. And do you really want to win?”

A call for the Browns to take a cautious approach with WR Josh Gordon.

Five questions for the second half of the Steelers season.

Rookie T Julie'n Davenport got his first start for the Texans.

WR T.Y. Hilton had a much-needed big game for the Colts.

DT Marcell Dareus had three tackles in his Jaguars debut.

Interceptions are piling up fast for Titans S Kevin Byard.

Questioning whether Vance Joseph is the right coach for the Broncos.

The Chiefs lost, but WR Tyreek Hill‘s touchdown at the end of the first half was one of Sunday’s top highlights.

A call for the Chargers to draft a quarterback in the spring.

The Raiders struggled in the first half, but not enough to knock them out of the playoff picture.

The sun at AT&T Stadium caused some problems for Cowboys wideouts.

Said Giants DT Jay Bromley of the Rams offense, “It’s like somebody playing Madden. It was just big play after big play after big play. … That’s demoralizing. They see a chink in the armor and they go right back to it.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson liked how the team’s other tight ends stepped in for the injured Zach Ertz.

WR Josh Doctson had a huge catch in Sunday’s Redskins win.

Previewing the second half of the Bears season.

A few things to watch when the Lions hit the field on Monday night.

The Packers are looking for a jolt to their pass rush.

The Vikings offense has lost key players without losing its effectiveness.

Said Falcons WR Julio Jones of the team’s offense, “I’m not concerned at all, but we have to get rolling.”

Panthers S Kurt Coleman had a spiritual message for Julio Jones after a key drop in Sunday’s game.

Most things worked for the Saints on Sunday, but a trick on a kickoff return fell flat.

An argument against a major shakeup to the Buccaneers front office or coaching staff.

Cardinals LB Karlos Dansby intercepted the 20th pass of his career.

The tight ends got in on the fun for the Rams offense on Sunday.

49ers QB C.J. Beathard took a pounding on Sunday.

DE Dwight Freeney showed he has something left in the tank for the Seahawks.