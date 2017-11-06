Packers finally score touchdown, but Lions answer

AP

The Lions should have had this one safely in hand a long time ago, but they finally seem to have iced it with 8:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Detroit has 384 yards and has not punted but has missed on some opportunities to pad its lead. The Lions are up 27-10, but it should be worse.

Ameer Abdullah lost a fumble at the Green Bay 27, ending a promising drive, and on another, the Lions failed to get the ball in the end zone with three runs from the 1-yard line. (That included a fumble by Abdullah that the Lions recovered.) They settled for a 19-yard field goal.

The Packers finally scored on a 1-yard Brett Hundley touchdown run to cut the Lions’ lead to 20-10, but the Lions answered.

Marvin Jones caught his second touchdown of the night, giving him six catches for 94 yards. Matthew Stafford is 23-of-29 for 329 yards and two touchdowns.