Packers get on scoreboard on final play of half, trail 14-3

AP

The Packers didn’t do much right in the first half, but they did get a field goal on the final play of the second quarter as time was running down. Green Bay, with no timeouts remaining, snapped the ball with 18 seconds remaining and Brett Hundley threw a pass in the middle of the field to Davante Adams.

Since it was fourth down, the Packers couldn’t spike the ball. Instead, their field-goal unit sprinted onto the field and Mason Crosby nailed a 35-yarder to cut the Lions’ lead to 14-3.

The Packers’ third long snapper of the season, Derek Hart, had a low snap on Crosby’s first field-goal attempt. With the timing off, A'Shawn Robinson blocked it.

The Lions have dominated the first half with 176 yards. They have not punted, scoring on two long drives and missing a field goal on the third.

Matthew Stafford has completed 12 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Golden Tate has four catches for 56 yards, and Marvin Jones has three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Hundley’s second start hasn’t proved much better than his first. He has completed 13 of 18 passes but for only 80 yards. He also is the Packers’ leading rusher with three carries for 21 yards.