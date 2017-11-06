Packers-Lions inactives: Martellus Bennett, Ahmad Brooks won’t play

Getty Images

The Packers will play without tight end Martellus Bennett tonight against the Lions. Bennett is among Green Bay’s inactives.

Bennett missed practice last week with a shoulder injury, and the Packers had listed him as questionable. Lance Kendricks and Richard Rodgers will get more snaps in Bennett’s absence.

The Packers already had ruled out linebacker Joe Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Ahmad Brooks (back) and defensive linemen Quinton Dial (chest) won’t play either after being listed as doubtful.

Green Bay’s other inactives are cornerback Donatello Brown, offensive tackle John Ulrick and offensive lineman Adam Pankey.

Guard Lane Taylor (ankle) and cornerback Damarious Randall (hamstring/illness) are active and will play despite being listed as questionable.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss a fifth consecutive game. He hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring in Week 3 against Atlanta.

TJ Jones will continue to get more snaps in Golladay’s absence.

Safety Don Carey (knee) won’t play, but rookie cornerback Teez Tabor will. The Lions also will have to make do without left tackle Greg Robinson (ankle) for a second consecutive week, with Brian Mihalik getting another start.

The Lions’ other inactives are running back Zach Zenner, running back Tion Green, linebacker Steve Longa and defensive end Jeremiah Valoaga.