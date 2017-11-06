Report: Byron Maxwell worked out for Falcons

Getty Images

We haven’t heard much about cornerback Byron Maxwell since he was released by the Dolphins a couple of weeks ago, but that changed on Monday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Maxwell worked out for the Falcons in his first visit with a team since leaving Miami.

The Falcons make some sense as a landing spot for Maxwell because of his previous relationships with head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel. Maxwell was in Seattle from 2011-14 and Quinn was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator for his final two seasons. Manuel was on the Seattle staff from 2012-14 and spent two of those years as an assistant defensive backs coach.

Desmond Trufant, Robert Alford and Brian Poole have been the top three corners for the Falcons this season.