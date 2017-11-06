Report: Jalen Ramsey had to be restrained from going after A.J. Green in the locker room

Getty Images

Bengals receiver A.J. Green and Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey were thrown off the field for fighting during Sunday’s game, but the fight almost continued after that.

After they were escorted off the field, Ramsey was reportedly looking for Green and had to be restrained from going into the Bengals’ locker room to re-start the fight.

The players were ejected just before halftime, and ESPN reports that after Ramsey was escorted inside the locker room area, he had to be restrained from heading toward the Bengals’ locker room. He reportedly then screamed profanities at Bengals players as they entered the locker room at halftime and yelled that he was going to find Green when security let him go. Ultimately Ramsey was restrained and the fight did not escalate.

Although Green was the one who escalated the fight from a shove to a full-blown brawl on the field, Ramsey’s actions afterward are disturbing. The league may need to suspend both players to send a message that those actions won’t be tolerated.