Seahawks are sticking with Blair Walsh after nightmare day

Getty Images

The Seahawks lost by three and Blair Walsh left nine on the field, but coach Pete Carroll said he wasn’t bringing another kicker this week.

Of course, a skeptic might think that could also be because they’re three days from kicking off again.

During his weekly appearance on 710 ESPN, Carroll was careful to point out that Walsh had only missed one field goal all year prior to Sunday’s loss to Washington.

“No, we will not,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “He’s 12-for-13 going into the game, guys. That was a hard day for whatever reason. We didn’t kick the ball off very well, either. It was just a hard day to kick the ball for us.”

Walsh took the blame for the misses in the rainy, windy conditions, saying “those kicks were all me.” He missed from 44, 39, and 49 yards, all wide left.

As Carroll said, Walsh has been quite good for them otherwise. He won the job this summer after they rescued him from the bitter end of his stint with the Vikings (which ended last November, well after a miss which helped the Seahawks to a 2015 road playoff win).

And Carroll said that if they’d have gotten into Walsh’s range, they’d have sent him out on their final possession. While they got close, a sack forced them to try a Hail Mary from the Washington 46.

“I was counting on [Walsh] to kick the winner,” Carroll said. “I figured he’d have made it, and I would have gone with him with no hesitation.”

Of course, the Seahawks play at Arizona Thursday, and the short turnaround also makes it easier to express confidence in a guy they’re probably going to need as games become more meaningful.