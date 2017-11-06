Stephon Gilmore expects to return to lineup this week

Getty Images

The Patriots were off in Week Nine, giving players a chance to recharge their batteries and/or recover from injuries before facing the Broncos in Denver next Sunday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was in the recovery group and it appears the extended break has done him some good. Gilmore missed three games with a concussion leading into the bye, but said, via multiple reporters at the team’s facility, that he expects to be in the lineup against Denver.

New England’s defense played well in the three weeks leading up to the bye, allowing 37 points over the three games and failing to allow either the Falcons or the Chargers to throw for more than 225 yards.

Gilmore started the first five games of the year for the Patriots and had some rough patches in the early going. Eric Rowe also missed the last four games before they bye with a groin injury and his status will likely be updated once the team starts putting out injury reports later this week.