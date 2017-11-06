Texans are sticking with Tom Savage this week

Getty Images

The Texans may talk about other quarterbacks this week.

But they’re sticking with Tom Savage as their starter.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters today that Savage can improve, and that “I do expect him to be the starter” this week against the Rams.

That’s not necessarily a surprise, as he’s been around there all year, and they went and retrieved T.J. Yates from the basement they keep him in last week to go with Matt McGloin, after Deshaun Watson was lost to a season-ending knee injury.

But as long as there’s a vacancy or a team that could otherwise be competitive if they had a real quarterback, the questions about Colin Kaepernick are coming.

O’Brien talked around them mostly, saying he and General Manager Rick Smith talk about everybody. But it didn’t take a long look between the lines to know where this one’s heading.

“I like the guys that we have and we’ll continue to try to coach them,” he said.

Later, he was asked again and said: “Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn’t played in a while. These things are going to continue to be discussed.”

Of course, as long as Bob McNair owns the Texans, no one’s going to expect them to be the team to give Kaepernick an opportunity. But with the way Savage played yesterday (like crap, by his own admission), the Texans football department may come to realize the opportunity they have that’s being squandered.