Texans are sticking with Tom Savage this week

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 6, 2017, 12:52 PM EST
The Texans may talk about other quarterbacks this week.

But they’re sticking with Tom Savage as their starter.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien told reporters today that Savage can improve, and that “I do expect him to be the starter” this week against the Rams.

That’s not necessarily a surprise, as he’s been around there all year, and they went and retrieved T.J. Yates from the basement they keep him in last week to go with Matt McGloin, after Deshaun Watson was lost to a season-ending knee injury.

But as long as there’s a vacancy or a team that could otherwise be competitive if they had a real quarterback, the questions about Colin Kaepernick are coming.

O’Brien talked around them mostly, saying he and General Manager Rick Smith talk about everybody. But it didn’t take a long look between the lines to know where this one’s heading.

“I like the guys that we have and we’ll continue to try to coach them,” he said.

Later, he was asked again and said: “Colin Kaepernick is a good football player, hasn’t played in a while. These things are going to continue to be discussed.”

Of course, as long as Bob McNair owns the Texans, no one’s going to expect them to be the team to give Kaepernick an opportunity. But with the way Savage played yesterday (like crap, by his own admission), the Texans football department may come to realize the opportunity they have that’s being squandered.

5 responses to “Texans are sticking with Tom Savage this week

  2. They need to call RG3 in there. He certainly plays more like Desean Watson more than anybody else on that roster. And since the offense worked pretty well with that system for Desean, they should bring in RG3 for the year to see if he can help elevate that offense over the current incumbents. I mean what do they have to lose. They have Desean for next year.

    These NFL guys really surprise me with their decisions sometimes at QB.

  4. Kaepernick doesn’t know the Texans’ system, and he should have thought about the repercussions of his actions last season. When you make a mistake, payment is usually due at some point. Have no sympathy for players refusing to address the real causes of inequality. No amount of changes to police policy will have any effect to the conditions we see in the inner cities.

