Tom Savage: I played like crap

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2017, 8:50 AM EST
The Texans were forced to turn back to Tom Savage at quarterback on Sunday and the results were pretty similar to what they saw before benching him in favor of Deshaun Watson in the season opener.

While Savage threw his first regular season touchdown and avoided an interception, going 19-of-44 for 219 yards and losing a fumble on a sack on the final play of the game isn’t going to win too many games. It wasn’t enough in a 20-14 loss to the Colts, certainly, and Savage didn’t make any attempt to dress up his play.

“It’s probably the most frustrating game of my life,” Savage said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s just one of those deals that I just wasn’t making the throws and guys were open. I’m not going to give you the politically correct answer and say like blah blah blah we can get better. No, I have to make the throws. I played like crap. That’s what it is.”

At 3-5, the Texans can’t afford too much more crap before they will be playing for draft positioning. There’s been little evidence that Savage can provide something else, but the Texans will hope that’s not the case in Los Angeles against the Rams next weekend.

8 responses to “Tom Savage: I played like crap

  1. Well, at least he owned up to it and did not blanket his statement with PC “crap”. With the Rams next, I hope he will survive 😦 I do have a feeling he may not be under center against them, though…..

  2. I really hoped Savage would be good but it’s obvious he doesn’t have the skills to play QB in the NFL, at least as a starter. What bothers me more is the coach pegging him as the starter during the off-season and into the first game. I understand bringing a rookie along slowly but the talent disparity is pretty obvious.

    I have no idea what they should do at this point. I sure hope Watson, Watt, Mercilus, etc come back healthy next year!

  4. There’s cool in the pocket and there’s ssslllloooooowww. He certainly doesn’t panic but he’s got to play quicker. Much quicker.

  6. I heard the most inane comment I think I’ve ever heard yesterday on NFL Countdown. Samantha Ponder was talking about the Texans expectations will have to be lower and Randy Moss vehemantly disagreed. According to him, because Savage has the same offensive line as Watson had the expectations should be exactly the same. I’m not sure what agenda he’s pushing there but what a ridiculous comment. According to him then you could replace Tom Brady with Tom Savage and expect the same results. I turned the channel. What a dumb thing to say.

  7. Professional kneelers make poor football players, as the Texans and Dolphins showed yet again. But have fun battling or whatever the latest cover story is.

  8. terripet says:
    November 6, 2017 at 9:18 am
    No you just played a good team colts should be 6-3 if they had better coaching
    ————————————–
    LOL…Riiiiiiiight! And the Chiefs would be undefeated…you know, if they had better coaching. LOLOLOLOL

