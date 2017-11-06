Tom Savage: I played like crap

Getty Images

The Texans were forced to turn back to Tom Savage at quarterback on Sunday and the results were pretty similar to what they saw before benching him in favor of Deshaun Watson in the season opener.

While Savage threw his first regular season touchdown and avoided an interception, going 19-of-44 for 219 yards and losing a fumble on a sack on the final play of the game isn’t going to win too many games. It wasn’t enough in a 20-14 loss to the Colts, certainly, and Savage didn’t make any attempt to dress up his play.

“It’s probably the most frustrating game of my life,” Savage said, via the Houston Chronicle. “It’s just one of those deals that I just wasn’t making the throws and guys were open. I’m not going to give you the politically correct answer and say like blah blah blah we can get better. No, I have to make the throws. I played like crap. That’s what it is.”

At 3-5, the Texans can’t afford too much more crap before they will be playing for draft positioning. There’s been little evidence that Savage can provide something else, but the Texans will hope that’s not the case in Los Angeles against the Rams next weekend.