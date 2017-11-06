Tony Romo takes a shot at Deion Sanders, who takes several shots in response

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 6, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
Getty Images

A war of words broke out between Tony Romo and Deion Sanders yesterday.

It started when Romo, the Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster, said while calling the Chiefs-Cowboys game that Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is not a good tackler. Romo added a little shot at Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who was known during his playing days for avoiding contact.

“Peters doesn’t want to tackle,” Romo said. “He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling.”

That led to a harsh response from Sanders later in the day on NFL Network.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road,” Sanders said. “So I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. Both of us work for CBS. I went and shook your hand, I said, ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year.’ I thought that would be it. But nevertheless you keep on shooting at me. Tony, what’s going on, man? I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak says hi. And bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I’ve got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, man, you threw to everyone but me. Tony, come on, man. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one. So stop. Leave me alone. I tried to take the high road but I don’t know the address.”

We look forward to Sunday, when we will see whether Romo has anything more to say about Sanders.

58 responses to “Tony Romo takes a shot at Deion Sanders, who takes several shots in response

  4. This is hilarious. Mouthy Tony not even 8 games in and he’s still running his mouth after running around in the pocket and throwing the worst-timed INTs anyone has seen this side of Jay Cutler or Brett Favre.

  12. Unlike Sanders, I find myself actually willing to tune into a game featuring Romo as announcer because he’s actually entertaining.

  17. I remember watching a game one time and Aikman made a similar comment about deons ” business decision” comment about not tackling.

    Funny he didn’t go after Aikman.

  19. Sounds like Deion got a little butthurt.

    Romo is doing very well, and part of the job is to call a spade a spade, despite ruffling feathers. I love Deion, he’s from my hometown and I idolized him growing up. I still love Deion, but Romo is not wrong. Deion admitted himself he didn’t like tackling back in the day.

  22. First of all, Romo is boring as a broadcast commentator. Second, he has no right to talk about Sanders, especially he’s a hof and Tony is no body. I’m with Sanders on this one.

  26. Peters may be worse at tackling than Deion, but I have to believe he has thicker skin than Deion at least

  28. Unless there is something behind the scenes we don’t know about, Deion is actinf like a crybaby.

    Doesn’t Deion talk all the time about “business decisions” when choosing not to tackle? All with a smile on his face?

  31. Deion was a great cover corner, a great returner, and a great Outfielder. Deoin is in the Hall deservedly.

    Deion, Tony spoke the truth when he said you were not a tackler. It is true, no one thinks any less of what you did because of it, but it is true. If you really were a good guy, you’d laugh and make a joke about it, and it would be done.

    Now that you are an analyst and Tony is an analyst, Tony is better than you. As an analyst he is better than you.

    Tony may not have been a better football player, but he is a better analyst. He gives better insight.

  32. Romo could have made his point without mentioning Sanders by name, that’s the problem. Deion has both the rings, and gold jacket, which is something Romo will never attain. Both men played for the same organization, so you wouldn’t expect a lesser player like Romo to throw Sanders under the bus like that.

  34. Seems like the truth really gets under his skin. The high road would have been to laugh it off since you do already have that Gold jacket and everyone knows you were a great cover corner. But Deion and his big mouth just couldn’t resist. NFL Network would be better off without him. The address isn’t the only thing he doesn’t know. Romo is classy, Deion trashy.

  35. I actually like listening to Romo. He’s still close enough to his playing days that he has a huge love for the game (and some interesting insights on former teammates and opponents) and hasn’t quite evolved his “filter” yet, which makes him entertaining. I learn things from listening to him which is more than can be said for a lot of the other commentators out there.

  38. Guess Romo touched a nerve. Although his statement was dead on, there is no need to point to Sanders specifically, especially with Deion being the best cover corner that has ever lived and the tendency for most corners to make “business decisions” on tackling, in order to preserve their tiny bodies and stay on the field.

  41. I’ve watched a lot of football over the last 30 plus years and I’m amazed by the things that Romo points out that I would have never noticed or known. He adds a fun new level to watching games he calls and his love for football is obvious and refreshing. They did a Packer game several weeks back and they showed an old lady in the stands wearing a Rodgers jersey and a rain coat and Romo goes “There’s Aron Rodgers trying to stay dry.” Classic!

    Tony Romo post-season QB rating – 93.0

    Tom Brady post-season QB rating – 89.0

  46. Sanders is probably the greatest cover corner ever. I don’t think he needs to respond to a joke about his tackling (that is probably correct). His legacy is safe. Just chuckle and don’t be so petty. Romo knows he didn’t win a Super Bowl… He’d be the first to enjoy some self deprecating humor about it I’m sure.

    Have to love Prime, but he should be able to take some ribbing.

  48. As much as I like what Romo is bringing to the featured CBS game on Sunday afternoons and Thursday nights, he needs to be careful with some of his comments. He didn’t need to mention Sanders lackadaisical tackling. True that Deion appeared to avoid head on contact but he brought other benefits to the teams defenses he played on. Not to mention special teams.
    I’d like to be a fly on the wall next time they meet in person.

  49. Maybe that drawn on hair is making Deion’s brain too sensitive? Amazing that such a great player could be that insecure with himself.

  51. I am not impressed with Romo as a color analyst so far. He seems to be trying to tell us too much because he wants us to understand how well he knows football. It makes him rush everything he says so he can get it out before the snap.
    As far as what he said about Sanders, we should remember Sanders is the guy who poured water all over Tim McCarver because he didn’t like some things McCarver said about him, either. McCarver was obviously upset and told Sanders he was a “real class act”.
    Sanders can criticize other people and act like he knows everything about everything, but he can’t take it if someone points out the truth about him. The fact is, Sanders was lousy at tackling because he didn’t want any part of it. It’s the truth and if he can’t handle the truth, he should find another occupation.

  53. Romo needs to learn from this, as you just don’t get to say the same things as a commentator that you do as player. At the same time, Sanders (whom I believe is the best CB in league history) needs to own the fact that he’s wearing gold despite of his tackling, not because of it.

  54. Dion is morphing into al roker. Romo is right, Dion, “Hey, these shoulders are made for suits, not Brandon Jacobs.”

  55. I loathe and despise ESPN at this point, but I’ll watch their crew over the NFL Net guys.

    Hasselbeck, Woodson and Moss are great, IMO.

    Michael Irvin is absolutely intolerable. Deion just launched himself in that direction.

  57. Yes, Romo couldn’t win the big one, but with all of that HOF talent on the teams that Deion played on, one could argue that they should have won more – so who’s underachieved?

