Tony Romo takes a shot at Deion Sanders, who takes several shots in response

Getty Images

A war of words broke out between Tony Romo and Deion Sanders yesterday.

It started when Romo, the Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster, said while calling the Chiefs-Cowboys game that Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters is not a good tackler. Romo added a little shot at Sanders, the Hall of Fame cornerback who was known during his playing days for avoiding contact.

“Peters doesn’t want to tackle,” Romo said. “He makes Deion Sanders look good at tackling.”

That led to a harsh response from Sanders later in the day on NFL Network.

“Tony, I tried my best to take the high road, but I don’t know the address to the high road,” Sanders said. “So I got to come at you, man. Ten years as a starter, you’re 2-4 in the playoffs. You ain’t won nothing. I tried to bury the hatchet. Both of us work for CBS. I went and shook your hand, I said, ‘Tony, you’re doing a great job this year.’ I thought that would be it. But nevertheless you keep on shooting at me. Tony, what’s going on, man? I got a gold jacket that I didn’t buy. Dak says hi. And bye. Tony, leave me alone, man. I’ve got a lot of ammunition, man. How many interceptions, 19 in 2012? Come on, man, you threw to everyone but me. Tony, come on, man. You know you never won the big one. You know you never won the big one. So stop. Leave me alone. I tried to take the high road but I don’t know the address.”

We look forward to Sunday, when we will see whether Romo has anything more to say about Sanders.