Unexpected hearing viewed as positive by Elliott’s camp

Posted by Mike Florio on November 6, 2017, 2:04 PM EST
Getty Images

The motion to stay the suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was supposed to be resolved by a three-judge panel without further briefing or oral argument. The unexpected decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit to conduct a Thursday hearing on the matter is therefore being viewed by Elliott’s camp as a positive development, per a source with knowledge of the situation.

The thinking in cases like this is that, if the appeals court plans to summarily reject what amounts to an unconventional and unusual request — that the appeals court override the decision made by the lower court while the process of formally appealing the decision unfolds — no hearing would occur. The fact that a hearing has been planned means that the issue is being taken seriously by the appeals court, which is in turn being interpreted as an indication that the appeals court will be inclined to overturn the impact of the lower court’s ruling before considering whether to overturn the ruling itself.

Optimism also likely comes from the fact that the appeals court realizes time is of the essence, and that Elliott’s current status entitles him to participate in meetings and practices in advance of the Week 10 game at Atlanta. If the appeals court were inclined to compel him to serve his suspension while the appeal proceeds, a quick decision makes much more sense than a decision that comes after Elliott has participated in game planning and traditionally the most important day of practice of the week, on Wednesday.

Of course, the one persistent truth about the Elliott case is that the only thing to be expected is the unexpected. Which is precisely what everyone should be expecting as Thursday approaches. For now, however, Elliott is once again expecting the best.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Unexpected hearing viewed as positive by Elliott’s camp

  4. Could be a chance for the famed Brady sketch artist to work her magic. He should wear that shirt and see what sort of crazy thing she comes up with.

  5. I’m officially lost. I know this site isn’t keen on graphics, but can someone prepare a flow chart or decision tree that shows how we’ve gotten to where we’re at, and the general legal routes to follow given possible outcomes?

  6. Maybe they will tell him, again that he has no case, he was treated fairly and he is suspended because he is responsible for the injuries and no amount of victim shaming absolves him from the iron clad proof the NFL has.

  10. I know that there are two sides here, the Cowboy fans and/or Zeke fans – who think he should be allowed to play and most other people. What confounds me is that the collective bargaining agreement gives this unbridled power to the NFL Commissioner, right or wrong that is the written agreement. This has been disputed in court during the Brady suspension and the courts have upheld that the NFL and the NFL Commissioner has the right to enforce punishment and conduct their internal processes as they see fit. So I don’t know why the court would make a presumption that Elliot’s case has a better than not chance to succeed, given the legal precedent. This all seems like a big waste of time, money and government resources to referee a fight between millionaires and billionaires!

  12. limakey says:
    November 6, 2017 at 2:24 pm
    Maybe they will tell him, again that he has no case, he was treated fairly and he is suspended because he is responsible for the injuries and no amount of victim shaming absolves him from the iron clad proof the NFL has.
    ______________________________________

    And what ‘iron clad proof’ is that? That’s the problem with both the Free Zeke and Hang ‘Em High commenters, we haven’t seen any ironclad proof nor have we seen any indisputable defense against it. What we have seen is that hasn’t stopped anyone from posting ignorant absolutes.

  13. Every player can protest using the NFL trademark, platform, brand and patent. They can now sue teams, the NFL owners and anybody in the league if they feel misunderstood or mistreated. Watch…Goodell’s political correctness is ruining the NFL. It’s toughness has been turned into a wimpish enterprise who are afraid of the players and the NFLPA. When Goodell is gone, playing golf with his hoytie toytie friends at Augusta National Golf Club, where he is a member and The Masters is played, someone else is going to have to pick up the pieces of a broken league. It will be difficult if not impossible to do.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!