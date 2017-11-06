Von Miller: Broncos aren’t a good football team right now

Getty Images

For much of the Broncos’ four-game losing streak, the focus has been on their offensive shortcomings but the defense can’t avoid criticism after Sunday’s 51-23 loss to the Eagles.

Linebacker Von Miller said the unit “pissed the bed” while allowing 419 yards to an Eagles team that pretty much closed up shop after three quarters of work. That put them right in line with the rest of the team, although Miller tried to find a silver lining to the struggles.

“We are where we are right now,” Miller said, via ESPN.com. “Right now, [Sunday] … we’re not a good football team. We still have time. We still have time to be great. We’re not a great football team right now, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have a great football team within us. But [Sunday], we’re not a good football team, offensively, defensively, special teams, whatever. We’re just not good right now.”

If there’s a great football team within the Broncos, it has stayed as well hidden as the entrance to Shangri-La this season. With the Patriots visiting next Sunday, it would be a really good time to find it and throw it on the field because a 3-6 record would leave little time for such a team to salvage what’s been an increasingly disappointing season for the Broncos.