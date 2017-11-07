Anthony Barr: Teddy Bridgewater looks “a little stronger”

AP

The Vikings have a Wednesday deadline to decide whether to add quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the active roster or shut him down for the rest of the season.

All indications from Minnesota have been that the Vikings will do that and nothing his teammates have to say about Bridgewater’s practice work suggests that’s a mistake. Running back Jerick McKinnon says Bridgewater is “doing things effortlessly and just being Teddy,” leaving him feeling that the quarterback is “ready” to return.

Linebacker Anthony Barr sees some positive differences from when Bridgewater was last in the lineup.

“I think he looks a little stronger,” Barr said, via the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “The ball, I think, is traveling faster, a little further. That’s always a good thing, I guess, for quarterbacks. Other than that I think he’s doing great. So hopefully he’ll continue to improve.”

Once Bridgewater is back on the roster, the question will shift to when and if the Vikings will put him into the starting lineup. If they keep winning with Case Keenum, the push for that to happen will likely be delayed but it doesn’t sound like the roster would be too ruffled if a change is made at some point.