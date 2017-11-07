Bears promote Ben Braunecker, put Zach Miller on injured reserve

AP

The Bears had a bye last week, so there wasn’t an urgent need to make a roster move involving tight end Zach Miller after he dislocated his knee in a Week Eight loss to the Saints.

They are back to work this week, though, and they’ve made the decision to add another tight end to the active roster ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Packers. The team announced that they have promoted Ben Braunecker from the practice squad and placed Miller on injured reserve.

Braunecker signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie last year and made two starts while appearing in 13 games. He caught four passes for 41 yards and joins Dion Sims, Adam Shaheen and Daniel Brown on the active roster in Chicago.

Miller had emergency surgery to repair arterial damage after his injury and was released from the hospital in New Orleans this week. He’s expected to have further surgery for ligament injuries as part of his recovery.