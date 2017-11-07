Broncos sign Joseph Jones off Seahawks’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Broncos have signed rookie linebacker Joseph Jones off the Seahawks’ practice squad, Mike Klis of 9News first reported. The team waived linebacker Kevin Snyder in a corresponding move.

Jones originally was signed as the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. He made a team-leading 15 total tackles in the preseason.

The Cowboys released him in their final cuts, and he briefly was on the Chargers’ practice squad before Seattle signed him to its practice squad.

In four seasons at Northwestern, Jones made 69 tackles and three sacks.