Browns designate Corey Coleman to return from IR

All of a sudden, the Browns are getting all kinds of receiving help back.

Via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have designated Corey Coleman to return from injured reserve.

Coleman broke his hand in Week Two against the Ravens. The 2016 first-rounder also broke a hand last year, and has played in 12 of a possible 24 games in his career.

He won’t play this week against the Lions but will be eligible to play Nov. 19 against the Jaguars.

Coupled with the reinstatement of Josh Gordon, the Browns will have some top-shelf talent at receiver. Now that leaves something approaching 20 other positions to address, and everything will be just fine.

Until the next thing happens.