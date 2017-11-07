Bryan Bulaga has a torn ACL

Getty Images

The Packers expected bad news about right tackle Bryan Bulaga after Monday night’s knee injury and that’s just what they got on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that tests have confirmed that Bulaga tore his ACL during Green Bay’s loss to the Lions. Bulaga will miss the rest of the season as a result of the injury.

It’s a major blow to an offense that was already reeling after the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a broken collarbone a few weeks ago. Getting back on track offensively with Brett Hundley at the helm is going to be a difficult task and the Packers also have some defensive issues to sort out before they can resume thinking about any playoff hopes.

Justin McCray filled in for Bulaga on Monday and the team has designated Jason Spriggs for return from injured reserve.