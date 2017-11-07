Bucs return Ryan Griffin to active roster

Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced on Monday that quarterback Jameis Winston will not play for a couple of weeks because of a right shoulder injury.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will start in his place and coach Dirk Koetter said that Ryan Griffin will serve as Fitzpatrick’s backup while Winston is out of the picture. In order for that to happen, though, the Bucs needed to formally activate Griffin from injured reserve.

They did that on Tuesday and waived cornerback Deji Olatoye from the 53-man roster to create space. Griffin was placed on injured reserve on September 4 due to a shoulder injury suffered in the team’s second preseason game.

Griffin was claimed off of waivers from the Saints in 2015 and has spent the last two years on the roster without seeing any regular season action.