Chargers activate Denzel Perryman from IR

Getty Images

The Chargers activated linebacker Denzel Perryman from injured reserve, paving the way for his expected return to the field Sunday against the Jaguars. The team also announced the previously reported signing of tight end Jeff Cumberland.

To make room, the Chargers waived linebacker Josh Keyes and tackle Tyler Marz.

Perryman returns to the active roster after sitting out the first half of the season rehabbing from surgery on his left ankle in August. Los Angeles designated him for return last month, and he began practicing before Week 7.

Perryman has 126 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks in 26 career games.

The Chargers signed Marz off the Titans’ practice squad in late September, but he was inactive all six games he was on the 53-player roster. Keyes was signed in mid-October, appearing in two games on special teams.