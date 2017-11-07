Chargers to sign Jeff Cumberland

Getty Images

The Chargers will re-sign veteran tight end Jeff Cumberland, via Adam Caplan.

Cumerland signed with the team as a free agent in April 2016 but tore his Achilles’ tendon in the preseason and missed the entire regular season. He spent the preseason with the Chargers this summer, but the team cut him Sept. 2.

He spent his first six seasons with the Jets, seeing action in 61 games and making 38 starts from 2012-14. His playing time decreased after the Jets hired Todd Bowles. Cumberland finished his Jets’ career with 86 catches for 1,119 yards and 10 touchdowns.