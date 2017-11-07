Chris Harris says T.J. Ward’s departure has scarred Broncos

Getty Images

Halfway through the season, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris finds it just as hard to play without veteran safety T.J. Ward as he did in the season opener. The Broncos have lost four in a row and five of their past six.

Harris was asked Tuesday if the release of Ward had affected the Broncos, who still rank second in total defense but are tied for 25th in points allowed.

“I think it has [affected us],” Harris said, via Denver’s 104.3 The Fan. “You can see it in our play.”

The Broncos moved on from Ward and his $4.5 million salary after the preseason, and Ward’s former teammates made it known they weren’t happy about the move. Ward, who signed with the Buccaneers, wasn’t either.