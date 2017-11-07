Colts place Quan Bray on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Colts shuffled their roster on Tuesday by adding a defensive lineman to replace an injured wideout.

The team announced that they have placed Quan Bray on injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Defensive tackle Joey Mbu has been summoned from the practice squad to fill the open spot.

Bray joined the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and has played in 24 games for the team over the last three years, including all nine games this year. He has three catches for 39 yards and has served as the team’s lead returner on both punts and kickoffs.

Mbu played two games for the Falcons in 2015 and had four tackles. He was signed to the Colts practice squad in early September after failing to make the Redskins this summer.