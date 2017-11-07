Dolphins pluck offensive lineman from Browns practice squad

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made an addition to their offensive line.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that the Dolphins have signed his client Zach Sterup to their 53-man roster. Sterup was on the Browns’ practice squad.

Sterup signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2016, but was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy last August. He has not played in any regular season games.

Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James injured his hamstring during last Sunday’s loss to the Raiders. Sam Young stepped in for James and Miami would need further depth if James is going to miss next Monday’s trip to Carolina.