ESPN did a disservice to viewers with Jon Gruden’s “turkey hole”

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2017, 3:22 PM EST
If ESPN wonders why last night’s ratings were so bad, perhaps it should examine how many people turned off the TV after the fifth time Jon Gruden said the words, “turkey hole.”

An embarrassingly bad segment of ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast started when Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford made a nice throw downfield, finding a receiver in the Packers’ secondary. At first, Gruden appeared to simply be analyzing the play.

“Watch Stafford fit the ball in the hole between the corner and the safety,” Gruden said. “I call that the turkey hole. Don’t ask me why.”

But then it became clear that the “turkey hole” thing was a pre-planned segment, and Gruden and ESPN’s producers had just been waiting for the right moment. The cameras turned away from the field and went to the booth, where Gruden stood in front of a picture of a turkey and offered insight such as, “Let me show you what the turkey hole is. It’s the turkey hole.”

As fans at home wondered what was happening on the field, Gruden gave an Xs and Os illustration of the turkey hole. Can we get back to the game now? No. Gruden still wasn’t done. He also had videos to show.

“Let me show you some of this turkey hole,” Gruden said, as highlights were shown of quarterbacks past and present throwing into the area that Gruden called the “turkey hole.” We saw Brett Favre throw into the turkey hole. We saw Stafford do it in a previous game. We still didn’t know what was happening on the field in the game we had tuned in to watch.

So what had actually happened while Gruden was blabbering about the turkey hole? Oh, nothing much. Just a Lions fumble that the Packers recovered. No reason the fans watching the game would want to know about something like that when there’s turkey hole to discuss.

Finally, just as ESPN went to a commercial, play-by-play man Sean McDonough realized that something consequential had happened on the field while his partner had hijacked the broadcast.

“I think we’re going to have a replay review here,” McDonough said. “For the moment, they’re saying Green Bay ball.”

Sure enough, when ESPN came back from the commercial, the Packers had the ball.

“The ruling on the field is a fumble by Ameer Abdullah. Green Bay ball. We’ll show you another look at it right after this play,” McDonough said.

There were two problems with that: First, ESPN wouldn’t be showing us “another” look at it. We were still waiting for the first look. Through all that “turkey hole” nonsense, we still hadn’t seen Abdullah fumble. Secondly, even after the next play, ESPN still didn’t show a replay of the fumble. It was only after another play that ESPN finally went back and showed the fumble.

Football fans don’t ask for much when we turn on a game. We want to see what’s happening on the field, and we want reasonably knowledgeable announcers to fill us in on anything we might not be able to see with our own eyes. ESPN didn’t show us the fumble on the field, and the announcers didn’t tell us about it, either.

If Gruden and ESPN have any similar segments planned this season, I think I can speak for all fans when I say: Shove it up your turkey hole.

  4. I keep hoping the rumors are true, and someone, anyone will hire Gruden as a coach, and get him out of the booth. He’s been trying to be Madden for years now, but that’s just too high a hill for him to climb.

  5. Loved it…that was a terrible game to watch…the Packers never really threatened and apparently no one watched it…the Turkey hole was funny

  8. Gruden is a half-decent color commentator…but the man does like to ramble. How many of us know exactly some of his play names (Spider 2 Y Banana, anyone?) because he repeated the names so many times?

    There are times I’m interested in what he’s saying, but there are other times when I’d rather listen to Dilfer wax nostalgic over a “quarterback clinic” that one team is putting on…

  9. ESPN needs to fire Sean McDonough. Why not give former UFC and current Bellator commentator Mike Goldberg a shot? He did commentate an NFL game for Fox in 2014.

  10. I watched the game and wasn’t that turned off by it. More and more teams are using the Cover 2 and I thought it was a pertinent discussion to have. People are turning off football because there is more competition for attention than ever with cellphones, videogames, tablets, laptops, etc…

    The traditional network model of commercials turns me away more than anything. If it weren’t for the commercial free redzone I wouldn’t be watching more than a couple hours of football a week. The NFL has to create more offense, if a defensive back puts his hand on a wideout, or vice-versa there should be a flag. The NFL has to also find a way to give us the games we care about during primetime.

  12. The entirebroadcast was a circus, abd Gruden was awful. He accussed Ebron of slacking when the replay showed he clearly was blocking his man. He said he had no idea why a personal foul was called on Green Bay when the replay showed a Green Bay player ram a Lions player in the head with his facemask, and once screamed out loud randomly that the Lions had no confidence in the run, right before they called a running play!

  15. I sometimes don’t understand what viewers the networks are targeting. I watch TV for the sports, not the personalities of the ESPN guys. I love the idea of ESPN. You can’t beat 24 hour sports. I don’t blame Gruden. He’ll do what the guy signing his check tells him to do. He probably thought it was stupid too.

  16. It doesn’t make sense. The play was shown. I saw the ball come out. Packers start pointing that they have the ball. The crowd starts rumbling. Does espn have any awareness? Instantly you abort whatever segment you have and come back to it in a few minutes. The turkey hole will never have a good “lead in”. If half the stadium starts cheering or booing.. something significant is happening

  20. Gruden is brutal to watch. Its all about him. That stupid snear he uses is sooooo tired. Gruden’s grinders? More hype just like ESPN is trying to make Randy Moss out to be more than he was in his day. Mossed? The guy was a schmuck as a player but now a great guy? Guess when you are paid you become anything the payer wants……

  23. Glad you pointed this out… it was terrible. Gruden in general is getting hard to watch, he loves to make it all about himself. The turkey hole bit was bad at face value and when you factor in it took precedence over a turnover then society has failed.

  25. I can’t stand Gruden, All he did was take a team built and Coached by Legend Tony Dungy win a Super Bowl with it, then destroyed all semblance of a decent team before being fired.
    His smirking “Chucky Doll” face makes me throw up in my mouth every time I hear it..

  31. Sean Mcdonough wasn’t much better. He hammered home the point that Theo Riddick was the Lions leading rusher last year with 350 yards, as a way to say how terrible they are at rushing the ball (and they are), but failed to mention he missed most of the season with an injury.

  33. There is usually a bit of delay, but I usually hit the mute button and listen to the play by play by the local radio guys in Detroit. Dan Miller and Jim Brandstatter are pretty good! Some really bad announcers out there. Although, I still find Al Micheals voice calming for whatever reason, even just for the background noise.

  34. Television’s main goal SHOULD be to show the game — not the forced prepackaged segments or close-ups of players or coaches that last for ever as the teams are lining up for a play. Also- surprise- fans are cheering — we do not need clos-ups of aware fans to get that point. Gruden does not usually criticize coached or players– in fact, I am surprised when we are are not watching 22 future Hall of Famers according to Gruden. On most broadcasts, the commentators- mostly the color guys — talk too much. There is so much more to say– but.

  37. Yea, you’re right. A there are a lot of phony planned “comments” and observations. Al Michaels had one backfire on him over Harvey Weinstein.

  40. I do not watch MNF SPECIFICALLY due to Gruden. Haven’t watched since about 8 games into his first Season. Worst of ALL time.

    So you’re clearly not a football fan. Odd that you comment on PFT articles, then.

  45. Green at least knows football. In the same game I watched two different defensive backs run through the WR back before the ball arrived to make a pick, and no flag or even comment from the announcers. So it’s incompetence or just corrupt, but either look is ugly.

  46. kingthielenscourt says:
    November 7, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I can’t stand Gruden, All he did was take a team built and Coached by Legend Tony Dungy win a Super Bowl with it…
    ——————–

    Well, at least someone did, because legendary fraud Tony Dungy sure didn’t.

