Giants reinstate Janoris Jenkins after one-game suspension

The Giants decided that indefinitely means one week, when it comes to Janoris Jenkins.

The team announced that the cornerback has been reinstated, after he was suspended last week for violating a team rule.

He joins teammate Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in being banished for a week, though coach Ben McAdoo called them “isolated incidents” that were in no way a reflection that his team has left the rails.

They also resigned linebacker Deontae Skinner, who was with them earlier this year, and was most recently on the Raiders practice squad.

They also waived defensive end Jordan Williams and defensive back Tim Scott after they were promoted from the practice squad last week. They also placed linebacker Nigel Harris on injured reserve with a rib injury.