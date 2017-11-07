Giants sign Kelvin Sheppard

Getty Images

Linebacker Kelvin Sheppard has rejoined the Giants, the team announced. Sheppard, who played in every game for them last season, signed Tuesday.

The Giants, shorthanded at linebacker, also signed linebacker Deontae Skinner on Tuesday.

New York placed linebacker Nigel Harris on injured reserve with a rib injury. Middle linebacker B.J. Goodson didn’t play in the loss to the Rams because of an ankle injury, and weakside linebacker Jonathan Casillas has missed three games with a neck injury.

Sheppard started 11 games at middle linebacker last season after joining the team as a free agent in the 2016 offseason. He made 47 tackles.

He spent part of the preseason with the Bears.