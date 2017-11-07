Gus Bradley says he’s happy for Jaguars, not looking for revenge

Getty Images

There was talk going into the 2016 season about the Jaguars breaking out under then-coach Gus Bradley and making a push for a playoff spot after many years wandering in the football wilderness.

That’s not how things played out. The Jaguars opened the season with three straight losses and then followed a pair of wins with a nine-game losing streak that ended after they fired Bradley and named Doug Marrone the interim coach with two games left in the year. Marrone got the permanent job this offseason and the Jaguars have shown signs of that breakout with a 5-3 record heading into this Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Bradley is the defensive coordinator for the Chargers now, which some might see as a chance for some revenge against the team that fired him. Bradley says that’s not the case and that he’s “more focused on us and what we have to do” than having bad thoughts about the Jaguars.

“To me, you’re happy for them,” Bradley said, via the team’s website. “You can’t not care for players that you were with for so many years. To see them do well and play at a high level, and some of them get rewarded because of it, I think that’s cool. I’m all for that.”

At 3-5, a loss will deal a serious blow to the Chargers’ chances of sticking around a playoff race that the Jaguars would be in the thick of with another win this weekend.