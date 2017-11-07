Jerry Jones exits Compensation Committee (even though he was never on it)

Getty Images

He’s out. Even if he was never in.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones no longer has a role, official or unofficial, in the NFL’s Compensation Committee. The six-owner group has been authorized to negotiate and finalize a new contract for Commissioner Roger Goodell, subject to parameters approved unanimously by the full ownership in May.

It’s ultimately a distinction without much of a difference. Jones never was a voting member of the Compensation Committee. According to the source, Compensation Committee Chairman Arthur Blank, the owner of the Falcons, offered Jones (who had been serving as an ad hoc member) a vote at last month’s ownership meeting, during a session before the full group of league owners. Despite the urging of Washington owner Daniel Snyder to accept a vote, Jones declined.

The departure of Jones from the process presumably clears the way for the extension to be finalized, given that Jones had emerged as the primary opponent to the terms of the deal.

Multiple reports have indicated the Goodell eventually will sign a five-year extension to his current contract, which expires in 2019. Jones had been trying to muster opposition to the terms of the deal, causing some to conclude that Jones is trying to replace Goodell.