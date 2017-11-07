Jets bring back Ed Stinson

Getty Images

The Jets had a roster spot open up on Monday when the NFL suspended wide receiver Jeremy Kerley for four games and they filled it on Tuesday by bringing back a former member of the team.

Defensive lineman Ed Stinson is back with the team a week after his first stint came to an end. Stinson was waived when the Jets acquired cornerback Rashard Robinson in a trade with the 49ers.

Stinson appeared in four games and had one tackle during his first tour of duty with the team. He spent the last three years with the Cardinals and was released off injured reserve by Arizona in September.

Stinson will resume playing a reserve role behind Muhammad Wilkerson, Leonard Williams and Steve McLendon for the 4-5 Jets.