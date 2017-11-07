John Harbaugh has “no doubt” offense can be very successful

Getty Images

The Ravens have made in-season changes at offensive coordinator a couple of times under head coach John Harbaugh and some have wondered if Marty Mornhinweg might get dispatched as the team looks for an offensive approach that leads to consistent success.

Harbaugh was asked about that at his Monday press conference and called it a “fair question” before saying that he didn’t see the situation with the offense is as dire as others might think. Harbaugh said he sees “an identity to this offense” and is “excited” about what the team has to build on after a 4-5 start to the season.

“So, there’s no doubt in my mind that we can be a very successful offense throughout the rest of the season,” Harbaugh said. “We show enough flashes of it based on the tape, based on the way I see guys are playing, and who we’ve had and haven’t had out there, that I feel that we’re going to be able to do that. I have a lot of confidence in the coaching staff, I have a lot of confidence in the players, and I can see the way forward.”

If the Ravens are going to put something better together, work they do during their bye week will likely be an important part of the puzzle. They have time and expect to get running backs Terrance West and Danny Woodhead back when they return to action against the Packers in Week 11.

Should they make good on Harbaugh’s optimistic view, the Ravens could work their way into the playoff mix in the AFC. If they can’t, it will be harder to avoid a chance to the offensive coaching staff as the unit should be a major focus of attention in the offseason.