Josh Gordon returns to the Browns, beginning the “real work”

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon arrived at the team facility Tuesday after a long road back. It didn’t even matter that it was the players’ off day. It was a start.

“The first day back in the building went great,” Gordon posted on an Instagram story, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “The real work begins now. Let y’all know where I’m at. Let’s go.”

Gordon will attend meetings and work on his conditioning and in individual drills until Nov. 20 when he returns to practice. He can play in the final five games, beginning Dec. 3 against the Chargers.

The Browns will address Gordon’s admission in a GQ interview that he used drugs and/or drank alcohol before every game he played at Baylor and in the NFL.

“I don’t think he is trying to [talk his way out of Cleveland],” Browns coach Hue Jackson said. “I do need to feel comfortable that he’s not. If he’s coming back to play football, he knows he needs to play football here. There’s no other place that he can do what he needs to do in the National Football League as far as playing. It’s right here. Let’s see where we are. Let’s have this conversation about him a few days from now after he’s been here and been in the building and we’ve had a chance to talk to him and see where he is and go from there.”