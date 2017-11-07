Josh Johnson replaces Matt McGloin in Houston

Getty Images

The Texans are sticking with Tom Savage as their starting quarterback after last Sunday’s loss to the Colts, but they are making a change to the depth chart behind him.

The team announced the signing of Josh Johnson on Tuesday. Matt McGloin, who was signed last week along with T.J. Yates in the wake of Deshaun Watson‘s torn ACL, has been released along with veteran defensive lineman Kendall Langford.

Johnson was released by the Giants in September and has made a few visits to teams for workouts over the last two months. He served as Eli Manning‘s backup for part of last season and last appeared in a regular season game with the Bengals during the 2013 season. He’s spent time with a variety of teams on both offseason and active rosters since those appearances.

While announcing that Savage would start again on Monday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien said that the team had discussed Colin Kaepernick and other quarterbacks and that “these things are going to continue to be discussed.” The discussions about Johnson must have gone better than the ones about McGloin, who played for O’Brien in college at Penn State.