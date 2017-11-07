Leonard Fournette promises to be at game on Sunday

Getty Images

The Jaguars managed to beat the Bengals without running back Leonard Fournette, who was inactive due to a multiple team rules violations. This Sunday, with the Chargers visiting, Fournette vows to be present, dressed, and active.

“Want to apologize to everyone for last week and make sure our stadium is pack this weekend and yes I will be there on time,” Fournette said on Twitter, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. The rookie also expressed contrition for the actions that led to his absence.

“Man one of the best and most difficult lessons you can learn in life is that no one owes you anything and you owe yourself everything,” Fournette said.

Fournette has 596 rushing yards in six games this season, along with seven total touchdowns. He hasn’t played since October 15 due to an injury, a bye week, and his deactivation.

The incident speaks to the immaturity that has caused the Jaguars at times to be inconsistent. Veteran defensive lineman explained that dynamic during a phone conversation with PFT after the team’s stunning road win in Pittsburgh on October 8. One month to the day after that victory, Campbell will join PFT Live by phone, at 7:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday.