Lions-Packers brings in low rating on ESPN

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 7, 2017, 1:32 PM EST
Monday night’s game between the Lions and Packers brought in a disappointing rating on ESPN.

The game drew a 7.6 overnight rating, the worst rating for a Week Nine Monday night game since 2007, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily.

The rating is down 3 percent from Bills-Seahawks in Week Nine last year. That game was the night before the presidential election, and the NFL was blaming declining ratings on Americans turning their attention to the election. But last night’s ratings were even worse.

Overall Monday Night ratings have risen slightly this season. ESPN is up 3 percent from last year.

21 responses to “Lions-Packers brings in low rating on ESPN

  4. I can see no reason to watch a Packers team with a backup QB, when I could be binge watching the new Star Trek instead. Plus, geez, I had to suffer through the awful Seahawks game on Sunday so I had enough bad football for one week.

  7. GB is hard to watch without Rodgers. I only had it on in the background b/c of fantasy while I read a book.

  8. You got two stinking teams that other than mi and wi no one cares. That is one issue the so called genius’s havent figured out: there are so many lousy teams this year and when two get matched up, which is often this year, no one cares. This Thursday you got Seattle at Arizona.
    Arizona is a dumpster fire. Who would watch? Throw in those that quit watching and those half watching due to the kneeling and its a total POS.

  9. Anti-anthem backlash or anti-ESPN backlash?

    Answer: Does it even really matter anymore?

  10. 300 channels, netflix, hulu, video streaming…. and people wonder why ratings are down. Not to mention games on 3 nights a week and a Packers team without their star player. the only surprise here is how many did watch the game. if it wasn’t for fantasy football, the ratings would be even less. And this is coming from a life long NFL and Packers fan.

  12. Due to the anthem protests, I once again did not watch.

    I only watch the NFL when my team is playing.

    I followed the game on my phone (not using the NFL or espn app), which was fine.

    There wasn’t going to be anything worth watching anyway.

  13. The league is turning over…Rodgers, Brady and other vets are closer to retirement. Until Goff, Wentz, et al start to prove themselves, the league is going to be in a state if limbo.

  19. I never knew that they were paying last night! I have lost 90% interest in the NFL. Too many so-so games due to the parity factor, referees, and arogant players. Oh Yeah, and polarized announcers & analysts.

  20. The case cold be made that American’s attention is STILL on last year’s election.

    The sport has become a dreary dirge of legal proceedings, social media spats, and clearly unfair labor practices. The excitement is drained from every play by a never-ending barrage of penalties and challenges, now made worse by an automatic video review that does nothing to improve the quality of the officiating, and in fact, increases volume of the aforementioned dirge.

    Let’s make every night football night.

  21. Everyone seems to have missed the “up 3 percent from last year” part of the article.

    Also, it’s ESPN. I love football, but I don’t have cable anymore. Lots of people going out to the bar and spending $10 on beer rather than spend $100 for bad cable channels.

