Lions-Packers brings in low rating on ESPN

Monday night’s game between the Lions and Packers brought in a disappointing rating on ESPN.

The game drew a 7.6 overnight rating, the worst rating for a Week Nine Monday night game since 2007, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily.

The rating is down 3 percent from Bills-Seahawks in Week Nine last year. That game was the night before the presidential election, and the NFL was blaming declining ratings on Americans turning their attention to the election. But last night’s ratings were even worse.

Overall Monday Night ratings have risen slightly this season. ESPN is up 3 percent from last year.