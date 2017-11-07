Lions waive Tim Lelito from IR

Getty Images

The Lions waived offensive guard Tim Lelito from injured reserve, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Detroit placed Lelito on injured reserve after he injured his thigh against the Steelers on Oct. 29.

He appeared in two games for the Lions. Lelito replaced Emmett Cleary at guard against the Saints when Cleary went out with an injury. T.J. Lang returned for the loss to the Steelers, leaving Lelito to play special teams.

Lelito played six special teams snaps against the Steelers before being injured.

In four seasons with the Saints, Lelito played in 63 games with 24 starts.