Packers’ defense showed Aaron Rodgers’ injury is not the only problem in Green Bay

Getty Images

The absence of Aaron Rodgers was not the Packers’ only problem on Monday night.

Also a problem was Green Bay’s defense, which couldn’t stop the Lions.

Detroit only had eight offensive possessions. Those possessions went 71 yards for a touchdown, 34 yards for a missed field goal, 91 yards for a touchdown, 50 yards for a field goal, 20 yards ending with a fumble, 63 yards for a field goal, 75 yards for a touchdown and 33 yards for a field goal. The Lions were the first team in a year to go a full game without punting.

The Packers nearly held the Lions to a three-and-out on their opening possession, but a post-play penalty on Green Bay’s Mike Daniels gave Detroit a first down after a third-down incompletion. After that, Green Bay provided little resistance to Matthew Stafford & Co.

Green Bay’s defense let Drew Brees throw for 331 yards in the first game with Brett Hundley starting in front of Rodgers, then let Stafford throw for 361 yards last night. It’s going to be awfully hard for Hundley to keep up if opposing quarterbacks keep carving up the Packers’ secondary.