Mike Evans apologizes for being “unprofessional” after suspension upheld

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans lost his appeal and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets.
The NFL announced the decision from appeals officer James Thrash to uphold Evans’ one-game suspension. Evans shoved Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the ground in the Bucs’ loss to the Saints, setting off a skirmish between the teams. Officials did not eject him.
Evans apologized Tuesday in a statement released by the team.
“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during Sunday’s game,” the statement read. “I saw my quarterback getting shoved and I let my emotions get the better of me. My response was not appropriate and not a true indication of who I am as a player and a person. I take pride in playing the game the right way, and I realize it was unprofessional and hurt my team.”