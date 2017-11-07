Mike McCarthy: I believe in Brett Hundley

Getty Images

The Packers lost their third straight game since Brett Hundley took over for an injured Aaron Rodgers on Monday night, but coach Mike McCarthy says he still thinks he has the right guy under center.

“I believe in Brett, and that’s not just a press conference statement,” McCarthy said. “He’s got what it takes. He has it in his body, he has it in his mind, and he definitely has the heart.”

Hundley’s final numbers don’t look too bad: He completed 26 of 38 passes for 245 yards, ran for a touchdown and didn’t have any turnovers. But the Lions led throughout the game, and the Packers’ offense went through long stretches when it couldn’t move the ball.

Despite those long stretches, McCarthy doesn’t seem to think he needs to make any changes. The Packers, who were 4-1 when Rodgers suffered a broken collarbone, are now 4-4. It’s hard to see them going anywhere with Hundley at the helm.