Mike McCarthy: Packers “very concerned” about Bryan Bulaga injury

The reunion of the Green Bay Packers starting offensive line was brief Monday night as Bryan Bulaga left the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Bulaga was carted to the locker room after being injured with 11:30 remaining in the game. Bulaga was engaged in a block with Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel when his right knee buckled. He was later carted to the locker room and immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“I haven’t talked to Dr. (Patrick) McKenzie yet but they seemed very concerned about it,” head coach Mike McCarthy said.

The Packers starting unit had played just 15 snaps together this season due to injuries across their line. The return of Lane Taylor to the line Monday night reunited the group for the first time since Week 6. However, Bulaga’s injury could ensure it’s the last time the group is together this year.

Bulaga was replaced by Justin McCray at right tackle for the remainder of the game.