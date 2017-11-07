Mike McCarthy: There’s more than one way to win

Getty Images

The Packers were 4-1 when Aaron Rodgers was injured on the second possession against the Vikings. They are 4-4 now.

It’s not all Brett Hundley‘s fault, but Rodgers managed to cover up the deficiencies of the Packers.

“We all need to do better,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We had an injury to Aaron Rodgers and nobody’s stepped up. No group has stepped up yet. We’ve had two games that were very similar in nature.”

In the two games before Rodgers’ injury, the Packers scored 35 points in victories over the Bears and the Cowboys. They have scored 44 total points in the three games since, including the loss to the Vikings when Rodgers was injured.

McCarthy, though, hasn’t lost faith. He said the Packers are “going to Chicago to win.”

“There’s more than one way to win in this league, and we’re fully capable of it,” McCarthy said.