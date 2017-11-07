Mike Tomlin: Martavis Bryant “did a nice job of dealing” with suspension

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant said on Monday that he expects to be in the lineup against the Colts this weekend after serving a one-game suspension in Week Eight.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has the same expectation. Tomlin said on Tuesday that he believes Bryant will play on Sunday after being disciplined for the team due to social media posts about his role and other players on the team.

“He did a nice job of dealing with the suspension and working hard to get better at his craft,” Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That being said, we’re moving forward. As in all cases, even with the injured guys, we’ll let preparation and what happens in that preparation be our guide. But I’m comfortable with the trajectory of where he is coming off the missed action.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was mentioned in a Bryant posting, had a big game against the Lions while Bryant was serving his ban. That should have the rookie joining Antonio Brown as the team’s top wideout options unless Bryant recovers his 2015 form upon his return to action.