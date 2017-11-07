Packers rule out Morgan Burnett for Sunday

Getty Images

Packers coach Mike McCarthy offered bad news and more bad news at his press conference Tuesday.

McCarthy said safety Morgan Burnett, who had just returned Monday night from a hamstring injury, won’t play Sunday against the Bears. Burnett injured his groin in the loss to the Lions, playing 43 of 68 snaps.

Burnett missed two games after injuring his hamstring against the Cowboys last month.

McCarthy also confirmed tackle Bryan Bulaga will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“It’s very unfortunate,” McCarthy said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He will be lost for the season with his knee injury. He’s had a stretch of bad luck this year starting with the ankle injury in the preseason.”