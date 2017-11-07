Paxton Lynch feels close to being ready, but “it’s up to training staff to decide”

Getty Images

The Broncos announced on Monday that Brock Osweiler will be making another start at quarterback when they take on the Patriots in Denver on Sunday night, which wasn’t much of a surprise given coach Vance Joseph’s take on where Paxton Lynch is after dealing with a right shoulder injury in the first half of the season.

Joseph said Lynch “hasn’t played football” as a result of the injury and that it “wouldn’t be fair to our football team or fair to Paxton” to throw him into a game this weekend. Lynch agreed with the coach that he needs “to get geared back up” after such a long layoff and said that he doesn’t feel that he’s far from hitting that point.

“Close. I feel like right now if I was needed to play, obviously I’m going to help the team however I can,” Lynch said, via the Denver Post. “But that’s up to the training staff to decide. … I think they’ve done a good job with me so far in the training room and my reps and what not. I know they wanted to ease me into it, so it’s what they’re doing.”

A loss in New England would leave the Broncos with a five-game losing streak and a 3-6 record, both of which would likely increase the desire to see if Lynch can either pull them out of their current nosedive or provide some hope for better days in the future.