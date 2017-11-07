Report: Patriots sign Ricky Jean Francois

Getty Images

The Patriots got back on the practice field Tuesday after a bye last week and they’ve reportedly added a new player to the mix for the second half of their season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have signed veteran defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois.

Jean Francois opened the year with the Packers, got cut and then returned to the team later in September before being released last week. He saw action in six games with Green Bay and had two tackles.

The well-traveled Jean Francois has also played for Washington, Indianapolis and San Francisco, so he’s seen a variety of schemes and roles over the years. That experience should help him pick things up in New England, where he joins a defense that’s shifting after the season-ending injury to linebacker Dont'a Hightower.