Report: Sam Bradford had knee surgery Tuesday as team mulls IR decision

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford has played just one half of football since injuring his left knee in Minnesota’s season opener against the New Orleans Saints.

Seven weeks have elapsed since with the knee continuing to be a significant issue for Bradford, so much so that he had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to address it. According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.com, Bradford had a “clean up” procedure on his knee done by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

The surgery addressed a bone spur, loose particles and cartilage issues in the knee.

With Teddy Bridgewater set to return to the roster, the Vikings are considering putting Bradford on injured reserve. The move would clear the necessary space needed for Bridgewater’s return, but would also force Bradford to miss at least eight weeks.

Bradford was terrific in the opener against New Orleans, completing 27 of 32 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns.