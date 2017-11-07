Rico Gathers could stay on IR all year

Getty Images

The Cowboys have said little about the status of tight end Rico Gathers, who remains on injured reserve despite being eligible to return.

“Yeah, he’s missed a lot of time,” owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs, “and that’s all I can say.”

Gathers was diagnosed with a concussion during a training camp practice Aug. 15. The Cowboys kept him on their original 53-player roster Sept. 3 before placing him on injured reserve the following day, giving them the option of bringing him back this season.

But, with Gathers still apparently not ready to return to practice, it appears more likely Gathers spends the rest of the season on IR.

Gathers stayed away from the team facility for a month, returning Oct. 5 to weigh in, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. He has worked out recently under the direction of the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Mike Woicik.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has offered little information on Gathers, other than to say Gathers is progressing.

Gathers, who played basketball at Baylor before the Cowboys took a flier on him in the 2016 draft, spent last season on the team’s practice squad. He caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns this preseason before his head injury.